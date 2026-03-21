Anutin expects one week for minister vetting, aims to form government before Songkran

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the process of verifying the qualifications of prospective cabinet ministers is expected to take around one week, with the government aiming to complete its formation before the Songkran festival.

Speaking on March 20, 2026, Anutin, who also serves as Interior Minister, said discussions on the policy statement to be delivered to parliament had been ongoing and would follow the direction outlined during the election campaign.





When asked about the timeline for the policy address, he said it should be delivered as soon as possible. He added that he had already received the list of nominees from the Pheu Thai Party and had instructed the Cabinet Secretariat to expedite the vetting process.

Pressed on whether the process would be completed before Songkran, Anutin said it should be done as quickly as possible and ideally within that timeframe. He noted that the checks apply not only to Pheu Thai nominees but also to those from the Bhumjaithai Party, and are expected to take about one week — the fastest possible — as they must be reviewed by 18 agencies.