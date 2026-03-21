Anutin expects one week for minister vetting, aims to form government before Songkran

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the process of verifying the qualifications of prospective cabinet ministers is expected to take around one week, with the government aiming to complete its formation before the Songkran festival.
Speaking on March 20, 2026, Anutin, who also serves as Interior Minister, said discussions on the policy statement to be delivered to parliament had been ongoing and would follow the direction outlined during the election campaign.
When asked about the timeline for the policy address, he said it should be delivered as soon as possible. He added that he had already received the list of nominees from the Pheu Thai Party and had instructed the Cabinet Secretariat to expedite the vetting process.
Pressed on whether the process would be completed before Songkran, Anutin said it should be done as quickly as possible and ideally within that timeframe. He noted that the checks apply not only to Pheu Thai nominees but also to those from the Bhumjaithai Party, and are expected to take about one week — the fastest possible — as they must be reviewed by 18 agencies.
Regarding reports that Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, a Pheu Thai figure named as a potential cabinet member, had been summoned by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) in connection with an alleged land encroachment case at Hat Suan Ya, Anutin said he was not aware of the details. He stressed that cabinet appointments can only be disclosed after receiving royal endorsement.
Asked whether the government would pre-screen candidates to avoid potential legal issues, Anutin said the process follows Constitutional Court guidelines, with all submitted names subject to official review and verification.
When questioned about remarks by Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva, who had criticised his qualifications as prime minister over alleged links to a Senate collusion case, Anutin initially appeared ready to leave the interview. Reporters then shifted the topic to whether the cabinet list would be submitted for royal endorsement by the end of the month.
He responded that once all candidates pass the vetting process without issues — and he expects no problems — the list can be submitted for royal consideration and approval. He reiterated that no details can be disclosed until royal endorsement is granted, but assured that the process would not be delayed.
When asked whether reserve names had also been submitted for vetting, Anutin laughed. He declined to answer further questions on whether more names than the allocated quota had been submitted, smiling before walking away from the interview.