Illegal school raid on Koh Phangan exposes wider concerns over foreign-run education

Authorities have raided an unlicensed school on Koh Phangan, uncovering what they say was a foreign-run operation using a nursery licence to teach far more children than permitted, while also employing foreign staff illegally.

The raid was carried out on May 1, 2026, at Arki Kids Co Ltd in Moo 3, Koh Phangan subdistrict, Koh Phangan district, Surat Thani. The premises had been licensed by the provincial office of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security as a childcare centre for 18 children aged between two and five, but investigators said they found it was in fact operating as a school for a much larger group of children, almost all of them Israeli.

Officials said 89 Israeli children were found on site during the operation, and that the total number of pupils linked to the school exceeded 100. Some of the children were aged seven to 12, meaning separate approval from the Provincial Education Office would have been required.

Nine people were arrested and are now facing prosecution. They included three owners and managers — a 61-year-old Thai woman from Phetchabun and two Iranian managers — as well as six foreign teachers, comprising one American, four South Africans and one French national. Authorities also found 52 other foreign workers at the premises, including 40 Myanmar nationals and 12 others of different nationalities.