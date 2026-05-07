Illegal school raid on Koh Phangan exposes wider concerns over foreign-run education

Authorities have raided an unlicensed school on Koh Phangan, uncovering what they say was a foreign-run operation using a nursery licence to teach far more children than permitted, while also employing foreign staff illegally.
The raid was carried out on May 1, 2026, at Arki Kids Co Ltd in Moo 3, Koh Phangan subdistrict, Koh Phangan district, Surat Thani. The premises had been licensed by the provincial office of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security as a childcare centre for 18 children aged between two and five, but investigators said they found it was in fact operating as a school for a much larger group of children, almost all of them Israeli.
Officials said 89 Israeli children were found on site during the operation, and that the total number of pupils linked to the school exceeded 100. Some of the children were aged seven to 12, meaning separate approval from the Provincial Education Office would have been required.
Nine people were arrested and are now facing prosecution. They included three owners and managers — a 61-year-old Thai woman from Phetchabun and two Iranian managers — as well as six foreign teachers, comprising one American, four South Africans and one French national. Authorities also found 52 other foreign workers at the premises, including 40 Myanmar nationals and 12 others of different nationalities.
Investigators said the main charges relate to operating a private non-formal school without permission and breaching the Child Protection Act, because the site had permission to care for only 18 children aged two to five, while the actual operation involved far more children and older pupils. Labour-related offences were also recorded, including employing foreign workers without valid work permits, working without a permit, and failing to notify the registrar of employment details in cases where permits existed.
All nine suspects were handed over to investigators at Koh Phangan Police Station for legal action. The commander of the Fourth Army Region has also ordered a wider investigation into financial trails and other people connected to the operation.
Paisit Thongjem, chief district officer of Koh Phangan, has written to the provincial office of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security requesting the temporary suspension of the childcare centre’s operations until it is brought fully into line with the law. The district has also coordinated with the provincial employment office to inspect the status of all foreign workers and with the provincial education office to examine the curriculum and teaching arrangements.
In the legal proceedings so far, the three owners and managers — one Thai and two Iranians — are facing the most serious charges, carrying prison terms of more than three years. Their case remains under investigation and is being prepared for prosecutors. The six foreign teachers have admitted the work permit charges and are due to be sent to the Koh Samui Municipal Court within 48 hours. Immigration authorities have also been notified so they can consider revoking the visas of the teachers who were arrested.
Authorities said the operator claimed applications for proper licences had already been submitted two or three times, but that no official inspection had yet taken place, leading them to open first. Officials said that explanation did not remove criminal liability.
The case has also drawn wider attention to the size of the Israeli population on Koh Phangan. Immigration officials estimate there are around 2,000 to 3,000 Israelis on the island, including both short-term tourists and long-term visa holders. In this case, almost all of the children found at the school were Israeli, reinforcing concerns among some locals that a large foreign residential community with families and children is now forming on the island.
Authorities noted that travelling off the island for schooling can be difficult, which may help explain attempts to establish schools locally.
Immigration data show that between January 1 and March 30, 2026, 688 Israelis applied for permission to stay on Koh Phangan, including 583 short-term and 105 long-term cases. On nearby Koh Tao, the figure was 65, including 63 short-term and two long-term. In April, a further 63 Israelis applied for short-term extensions and two for long-term stays.