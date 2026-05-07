iPhone 17 tops global smartphone sales as market narrows

Apple’s iPhone 17 was the world’s best-selling smartphone in the first quarter of 2026, as global demand became increasingly concentrated around a small group of high-volume models, according to Counterpoint Research’s latest Global Handset Model Sales Tracker.

The top 10 models accounted for 25% of global unit sales in the quarter, the highest concentration ever recorded for a first quarter, underscoring the growing dominance of major brands in a market facing rising component costs and weaker demand in some mass-market segments.

Apple dominates top three

The iPhone 17 led the global ranking with a 6% share of unit sales, followed by the iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro in second and third place. The previous-generation iPhone 16 also remained in the top 10, ranking sixth.