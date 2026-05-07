Critical hantavirus patients evacuated as Andes strain confirmed

Scientists focus on Andes strain

Scientists worldwide are now closely watching laboratory findings from South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases, which confirmed that the virus detected in patients was the Andes strain.

The strain originates in Latin America and is considered particularly concerning because it can spread from person to person through close contact. This differs from many other hantavirus strains, which are usually transmitted to humans through rodents.

At present, three infections have been confirmed, with five other suspected cases among 146 passengers still on board under strict quarantine measures.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported one confirmed infection in a passenger who returned to Switzerland, while the United States and Britain are closely monitoring and quarantining passengers who were on the same voyage.