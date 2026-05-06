Hantavirus in focus: what Thailand knows so far after cruise ship cluster abroad

What is known about hantavirus in Thailand

Thailand has previously documented hantavirus circulation in rodent reservoirs, including strains associated with bandicoot rats (Bandicota), which are considered an important reservoir species.

Past Thai research has also reported evidence of hantavirus-like exposure in humans in earlier decades, consistent with spillover risk from animals to people.

However, HPS has not been reported in Thailand, and a senior official from the Department of Disease Control’s Epidemiology Division was quoted as saying Thailand has not detected any domestic infections or confirmed cases at present, while agencies are working with Chulalongkorn University and the Department of Livestock Development on continued animal surveillance.



Border screening remains the key frontline measure

Because there is currently no known domestic outbreak, officials said Thailand’s main exposure risk is importation from overseas. They said screening and monitoring at international entry and exit points remains the first line of defence, particularly for travellers arriving from higher-risk areas.

The Department of Disease Control advises basic precautions focused on reducing exposure to rodent excreta and contaminated dust, including:

Clean areas where rodents may live, using wet-cleaning methods rather than dry sweeping

Wear gloves and a mask while cleaning

Use disinfectant on floors and surfaces to reduce contamination risk

Use traps or bait to control rodents around the home

Store animal feed and food in sealed containers to avoid attracting rodents

Officials said Thailand’s surveillance system remains active and will continue to track developments closely as more confirmed information emerges from the international investigation.