Climate department seeks German grant for Thailand’s green push

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin has instructed the Department of Climate Change and Environment (DCCE) to step up talks with the German government on access to grant funding under the IKI Large Grant 2026 programme to support Thailand’s climate action.

Suchart assigned Dr Phirun Saiyasitpanich, director-general of the DCCE, and senior officials to negotiate a framework for grant allocation from the German government to Thailand. The funding would support Thailand as a strategic partner in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and strengthening resilience against the climate crisis.