Climate department seeks German grant for Thailand’s green push

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin has instructed the Department of Climate Change and Environment (DCCE) to step up talks with the German government on access to grant funding under the IKI Large Grant 2026 programme to support Thailand’s climate action.
Suchart assigned Dr Phirun Saiyasitpanich, director-general of the DCCE, and senior officials to negotiate a framework for grant allocation from the German government to Thailand. The funding would support Thailand as a strategic partner in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and strengthening resilience against the climate crisis.
On April 29, Thai officials held an online meeting with Germany’s Federal Ministry for the Environment, Climate Action, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety, or BMUKN, to discuss the proposed funding framework.
Initial talks resulted in an agreement to seek an allocation of €30 million, or about 1.14 billion baht, in line with Suchart’s policy direction to drive economic development while building Thailand’s capacity in climate action and balanced environmental management.
The proposed funding would be divided into two parts. The first is a €10 million, or about 380 million baht, allocation to support policy development and mechanisms for joint implementation with relevant agencies.
The second part is a €20 million, or about 760 million baht, allocation to support greenhouse gas reduction and co-benefits for Thailand’s natural resources and environment.
The DCCE is accelerating negotiations with the German side, with the aim of finalising the grant-allocation framework in June 2026 during the Bonn Climate Change Conference 2026 in Bonn, Germany.