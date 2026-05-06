Moody’s names Thailand among most resilient emerging markets

Policy reforms help emerging markets absorb shocks

The rating agency explained that many emerging economies have continued to face volatility in bond yields and exchange rates in line with the global interest-rate cycle. However, credit risk spreads, or risk premiums, have not surged as severely as in past crises. This reflected continued market confidence in the policy frameworks and macroeconomic management capacity of these countries.

The report divided emerging economies into three broad groups: highly resilient, conditionally resilient and vulnerable. India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Mexico were placed in the best-performing group, supported by early policy reforms, particularly in inflation-targeting frameworks, exchange-rate flexibility, debt management and the development of local-currency financial markets.

These factors have allowed the countries to absorb shocks through market mechanisms without the pressure escalating into a credit or funding crisis.

Moody’s said the performance of the five emerging markets was reflected in four key market indicators: volatility in sovereign bond risk spreads; volatility in bond-yield differentials against the United States; exchange-rate depreciation; and volatility in local-currency bond yields.

By contrast, Turkey, Argentina and Nigeria were placed among the most vulnerable economies, facing high market pressure due to policy constraints, inflation and external risks.