Well-known to be a tourist haven, Songkhla is now also emerging as Thailand's new economic hub

Once known mainly as a border trade gateway and weekend getaway for Malaysian tourists, Songkhla is now rapidly transforming into a major economic and logistics hub in southern Thailand.

Strategically located in the north of the Malaysian Peninsula, Songkhla serves as Thailand’s gateway to Malaysia and the wider ASEAN market, connecting the southern provinces to the rest of the region.

Driving Cross-Border Trade

Songkhla Governor Chotnarin Kerdsom said the SEZ targets industries such as logistics, rubber processing, electronics, halal food production, and light manufacturing, building on the province’s strong industrial base and skilled workforce.

He said the SEZ aims to create long-term economic value by linking manufacturing with cross-border logistics and expanding export capacity to Malaysia and beyond.

"The Songkhla SEZ is part of Thailand’s vision to strengthen the southern region’s competitiveness. It will not only generate employment but also support regional supply chains between Thailand and Malaysia,” he told Bernama on the sidelines of the Diplomatic Corps’ visit to Songkhla province recently.