ASEAN Summit: Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize bid takes centre stage

The ASEAN Summit, held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from October 26 to 28, 2025, could serve as a platform either to accelerate or delay efforts to expel Cambodian settlers from three disputed areas in Thailand’s sovereignty in Sa Kaeo Province.
According to the South China Morning Post, US President Donald Trump has requested a ceremony for the signing of a "Thailand-Cambodia Peace Agreement" during the ASEAN Summit, aiming to bolster his image as a peace leader and strengthen his legitimacy as a nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Previously, Donald Trump had suspended trade negotiations with Thailand and Cambodia following a violent border conflict in early August 2025, which lasted five days and resulted in numerous casualties. This raised pressure on both countries to reach an agreement to cease hostilities, with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, as ASEAN chair, acting as a mediator.
However, tensions along the Thailand-Cambodia border remain unresolved, with both militaries maintaining heavy troop presence in the area. Both governments face significant pressure from their citizens not to compromise on territorial issues.
Currently, the situation in Sa Kaeo remains tense, and Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul convened a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) on October 3. The meeting brought together armed forces commanders and relevant agencies to discuss the issue.
The NSC assigned the Royal Thai Army Headquarters to examine the application of laws against Cambodian nationals who have encroached on Thai sovereignty in three areas in Sa Kaeo: Ban Nong Jan, Ban Nong Ya Kaeo in Khok Sung District and in Ta Phraya District, involving over 200 households.
Gen Ukrit Boontanon, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, held a special meeting with top military leaders, including Gen Pana Claewplodtook, Commander of the Royal Thai Army; Adm Phairoj Fueangchan, Commander of the Royal Thai Navy; ACM Sekson Kantha, Commander of the Royal Thai Air Force; and Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police.
The meeting resulted in approval for three measures to address the issue of Cambodian encroachment:
The Martial Law Act is already enforced in border areas, granting the military authority over civilian officials in matters related to military operations, suppression, or maintaining public order, as follows:
One reason the military is enforcing Martial Law is to provide 100% protection for government officials, preventing legal actions or criminal charges for acts related to military operations.
In contrast, the Forest Act and the Immigration Act open the possibility for individuals to file claims for damages against officials in cases of home demolitions or destruction of property.
In addition, the process of bringing detainees into Thailand's justice system can take many years before a case is concluded. For example, if 500 individuals are arrested, the authorities must arrange detention facilities, which becomes a significant burden on Thai officials. This contrasts with martial law, where detainees can be immediately deported from the country.
Although the "Eastern Forces" of the 1st Army Area have yet to set a specific date for their operation, everything depends on the situation on the ground, including favourable factors and the global political climate.
The upcoming ASEAN Summit at the end of October is a major event where leaders from various countries will be in attendance. In Thailand's case, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is under scrutiny, as the issue between Thailand and Cambodia may be raised during discussions.
It must be acknowledged that Cambodia is aiming to create a situation along the border in Sa Kaeo that escalates into violence, particularly targeting the loss of Cambodian civilian lives, to present it on the international stage.
Thus, the situation has not yet reached a breaking point, as political events must unfold and wait for Prime Minister Anutin's appearance at the international platform before a resolution.
However, a sudden shift in the situation could occur on October 10, according to Colonel Chainarong Kasi, commander of the Aranyaprathet Special Task Force, Burapa Task Force, 1st Army Operations Centre. He reports that there may be a mobilisation of Cambodian citizens, including children, women, and the elderly, to approach the Thai barbed-wire fence once again, intending to show the international observers (IOT).
Meanwhile, Thai supporters are focusing on October 10, uniting to offer encouragement to soldiers in the field to push Cambodian settlers out of the area. If the situation escalates uncontrollably, military action could take place before the ASEAN Summit.
It will be crucial to monitor how the situation develops and in what form the operation will occur.