Trump to attend ASEAN summit under conditions, US media reports

US media outlet Politico reports that US President Donald Trump is willing to attend the ASEAN summit in Malaysia later this month, but only under the condition that he can oversee a ceremonial signing of a peace agreement between Thailand and Cambodia.
According to three anonymous sources familiar with the plans, the White House has made Trump’s participation at the ASEAN meeting, scheduled for October 26-28, contingent upon the Malaysian government’s approval of Trump presiding over the signing ceremony. These sources requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.
The peace deal event would serve as a high-profile moment for Trump, who has claimed credit for ending a deadly five-day cross-border conflict between the two countries in July. It would provide him with an international platform to showcase his credentials as a "peacemaker-in-chief."
In addition to this condition, the White House has requested that Chinese officials be excluded from the ceremony, the sources added. Keeping China out of the spotlight would allow Trump to remain at the centre of attention, while sidelining Beijing’s efforts to mediate between Thailand and Cambodia.
The White House has denied that Trump’s participation is contingent upon the peace ceremony.
“The president is negotiating this peace agreement, but this was not identified as a condition to attend the summit,” said a senior administration official granted anonymity due to the sensitivity of the topic.
However, the official also stated that China was not involved in the negotiations, asserting, “The president negotiated this [peace] deal. … China hasn’t played a role in these negotiations.”
“Talks are ongoing, but the Malaysian government is in a difficult position,” said one of the three people familiar with summit plans.
Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had previously confirmed Trump’s attendance back in July, but agreeing to Trump’s request could make Anwar appear to be appeasing an American president who remains deeply unpopular in Malaysia.
Trump’s ambition to be recognised as an international peace broker has become a key driver of US foreign policy. He has frequently claimed to have ended “seven unendable wars” and played a pivotal role in last week’s peace agreement between Hamas and Israel.
Trump has also been open about his desire to win a Nobel Peace Prize, with foreign leaders—seeking closer ties with Washington—fueling this aspiration.
The governments of Pakistan, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet have all nominated Trump for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. Trump stated last month that it would be a “big insult” if anyone other than him were to receive the award.