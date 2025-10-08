Trump to attend ASEAN summit under conditions, US media reports

US media outlet Politico reports that US President Donald Trump is willing to attend the ASEAN summit in Malaysia later this month, but only under the condition that he can oversee a ceremonial signing of a peace agreement between Thailand and Cambodia.

According to three anonymous sources familiar with the plans, the White House has made Trump’s participation at the ASEAN meeting, scheduled for October 26-28, contingent upon the Malaysian government’s approval of Trump presiding over the signing ceremony. These sources requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The peace deal event would serve as a high-profile moment for Trump, who has claimed credit for ending a deadly five-day cross-border conflict between the two countries in July. It would provide him with an international platform to showcase his credentials as a "peacemaker-in-chief."