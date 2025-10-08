Anutin says Trump must convince Cambodia to stop intimidating Thailand before peace talks

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump must first convince Cambodia to prove it would no longer threaten Thailand before Bangkok agrees to sit at the negotiation table.

Anutin was responding to a foreign report that Trump offered to mediate peace talks between Thailand and Cambodia.

Anutin said that although Trump had good intentions in offering to mediate, he must first ensure that Cambodia complies with the ceasefire conditions agreed upon earlier.

“The negotiation partner must comply with the agreements reached earlier,” Anutin said. “Thailand was invaded and acted against first. Thailand has made it clear that if they want to hold talks, they must comply with basic agreements first.”