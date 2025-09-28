Anwar defends Trump invitation to Asean Summit: ‘This is for commercial purposes’

Anwar, also the PKR president, stated that critics who called the invitation inappropriate did not grasp the broader goal of involving world leaders.
"We can also bring up the Gaza issue to him too,” he said after launching the 27th Anniversary of Reformasi and Melaka PKR office at Taman Pandan Mawar here on Saturday (Sept 27).
Also present was Melaka PKR chief Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.
The 47th Asean Summit, set for Oct 26 to 28, was anticipated to gather regional leaders and international partners.
Anwar said that similar criticisms arose when he invited China’s President Xi Jinping, and even inviting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was an issue for some.
“These countries have their own ways of governance and domestic issues, and ours are different, but inviting them does not mean we agree with them.
"This is for commercial purposes,” he explained.
Anwar reiterated his commitment to serve all Malaysians regardless of religion, stressing that constitutional rights would always be honoured.
“Every citizen has rights, regardless of their faith.
"To the critics, I just want to say, don't be envious of the Madani administration,” he said.
Anwar also emphasised that the Madani government would not allow racial issues to be turned into political capital, and hatred would only weaken the nation.
