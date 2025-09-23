Cambodia, Vietnam, and Thailand hit hardest in ASEAN by US tariff impacts

Thai exports forecast to drop 12.7% under US tariffs

Thailand is also facing significant fallout from Washington’s tariff measures, with exports to the United States projected to contract by 12.7 %. The decline stems from heavy reliance on key export sectors, including automobiles, electronics and food products, all of which are now subject to average tariff rates of around 19 %.

Additional pressure is evident in data showing that Thailand’s exports outside the US market also shrank by 1.9 % in August, underscoring the difficulty of finding new destinations to offset lost demand. The country also faces potential scrutiny as a transhipment hub for goods seeking to evade tariffs.

Still, not all Thai products are affected. Roughly 26 % of exports to the US remain exempt from tariffs, particularly certain electronic goods that form a critical part of American supply chains. These exemptions are expected to cushion the overall impact, at least in part.

Two strategies for ASEAN to adapt to US trade war

According to the UNDP, the path forward for ASEAN amid shifting global trade dynamics is not to retreat from globalisation but to adapt with strategic resilience. The agency outlines two key approaches:

1. Outward adaptation: building global competitiveness

ASEAN must diversify beyond its traditional export markets and strengthen regional supply chains to cushion against external shocks. Examples include Malaysia’s bid to position itself as a hub for semiconductors and data centres, and the creation of the Johor–Singapore special economic zone.

Leveraging existing trade agreements is also crucial. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the EU’s GSP+ scheme can help unlock new markets and reduce dependence on any single trading partner.

To remain competitive, ASEAN economies need to shift towards higher-value production and adopt advanced technologies, reducing reliance on commodity exports and simple assembly work.

The region should also embrace digital trade and e-commerce as vital channels, enabling micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to reach global markets at lower cost. Thailand, for instance, has set a target of expanding its e-commerce market to US$60 billion, with the sector growing 19 % last year alone.

2. Strengthening from within: building a stable economic and social foundation

Unlocking domestic markets by addressing regulatory barriers is key to stimulating consumption from a growing middle class. Supporting micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), the backbone of many ASEAN economies, by providing better access to capital will further drive local economic development.

Investing in upskilling and reskilling the workforce is essential to preparing for new, technology-driven, and environmentally friendly industries. This will ensure that the region’s labour force remains competitive and adaptable in a rapidly evolving global market.

ASEAN builds its own supply chain

A crucial takeaway from the UNDP report is that ASEAN is not just increasing intra-regional trade but is actively creating a robust regional supply chain. Notably, the region is seeing a rise in "forward integration," where intermediate goods are exported to neighbouring countries to be used in the final manufacturing process.

In 2023, over half of the goods traded within ASEAN were raw materials or components used by neighbouring countries to produce final products, or goods made from materials already sourced from within the region. This is particularly significant in countries like Brunei, Thailand, and Malaysia, where exports of this type account for more than 60 % of total exports.