Timor-Leste to become Asean’s 11th member in October, formalised at KL summit

Timor-Leste is slated to become the 11th member of the ASEAN regional grouping next month, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Tuesday during a visit to the Southeast Asian nation.

The accession will be formalised at a gathering of world leaders in Kuala Lumpur, confirmed Datuk Seri Anwar, whose country currently chairs ASEAN.

Timor-Leste is the youngest country in the region, having gained independence from Indonesia in 2002 after 24 years of occupation.