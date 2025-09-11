Under the shadow of Matebian

Thailand’s step forward

The Ministry of Health and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Timor-Leste identified that 36 Basic Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (BEmONC) centres are needed across the country to ensure women can reach help in time. Each year, more than 6,000 pregnant women here face complications requiring urgent emergency care.

Through a trilateral collaboration between Thailand’s Neighbouring Countries Economic Development Cooperation Agency or NEDA, UNFPA, and the Government of Timor-Leste, Thailand is supporting two of these centres, one in Quelicai and another in Baguia. This marks NEDA’s first pilot project in Timor-Leste.

The USD 700,000 grant will fund the rehabilitation and upgrading of the centres and provide two multi-purpose vehicles that can carry patients across the steep, winding roads where every hour can mean the difference between life and loss.

On paper, it is a USD 700,000 grant. In reality, it is about reducing the distance between danger and safety.

Silverio’s story

During our site visit to Quelicai, I travelled with Silvério, UNFPA’s communication officer. On the road, he shared something personal. His wife is expecting their first child this month. His eyes softened as he spoke. Suddenly, the project was no longer about “maternal and newborn health services” as a policy term. It was about families - his, Celina’s, mine, and countless others.

Looking ahead

On the way back, the car descended from Quelicai as the sun slipped behind Matebian. The mountain’s silhouette stretched long against the sky, timeless and steady.

I thought of Petrolina growing up in its shadow, of nurses working into the night, and of all the unseen hands that made this cooperation possible. And I thought of how, perhaps years from now, when Petrolina is old enough to walk that same road, she will see not only the mountain but also the quiet footprints of those who once came together to give her and her generation a safer beginning.

Once again, I reflected on the value of the work I am privileged to do. Diplomacy is often described in formal terms, such as a grant, cooperation, signing ceremony. But in its truest form, it is not abstract. It is as real as a newborn’s cry, as tangible as the relief on a mother’s face. Our work may begin in documents, but it must end in places like Quelicai and Baguia, in the beating heart of a community, in the fragile beginning of a life named Petrolina, so that she can grow up under the shadow of Matebian not as a statistic, but as proof that cooperation between nations can change the course of one life at a time.