China rolls out 'ASEAN visa' for 10 ASEAN countries, ASEAN observer Timor-Leste

According to Lin, China will issue the corresponding category of "ASEAN Visa" for business personnel from the 11 countries, as well as their spouses and children, who meet the requirements. The visa will allow multiple entries within five years and a maximum stay period of 180 days.

Lin said that the "ASEAN visa" has been launched on the basis of comprehensive mutual visa exemption with countries such as Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia, as well as the issuance of the "Lancang-Mekong visa" for Mekong River nations, aiming to further facilitate cross-border travel within the region.

In recent years, the building of the China-ASEAN community with a shared future has been continuously advanced, and important achievements have been made in jointly building a common home that features peace, tranquillity, prosperity, a beautiful environment, and friendship, Lin added.