Foreign arrivals fall by 2.7% in first five months of 2025

Foreign tourist arrivals to Thailand declined by 2.7% year-on-year during the first five months of 2025, although estimated spending rose by 1.05%, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports announced on Wednesday.

Sharp Decline in May

The ministry reported a particularly sharp drop in May, with foreign arrivals plunging by 13.93% compared to the same month last year.

Year-to-Date Overview

From January to May 2025, a total of 14,362,694 foreign tourists visited Thailand—down 2.7% from the same period in 2024.