Foreign arrivals fall by 2.7% in first five months of 2025

Foreign tourist arrivals to Thailand declined by 2.7% year-on-year during the first five months of 2025, although estimated spending rose by 1.05%, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports announced on Wednesday.
The ministry reported a particularly sharp drop in May, with foreign arrivals plunging by 13.93% compared to the same month last year.
Year-to-Date Overview
From January to May 2025, a total of 14,362,694 foreign tourists visited Thailand—down 2.7% from the same period in 2024.
Despite the decrease in visitor numbers, international tourists generated an estimated 672.629 billion baht in revenue, reflecting a 1.05% increase year-on-year.
Chinese nationals remained the largest group of visitors, with 1.958 million arrivals. However, this figure represented a sharp 32.71% decline compared to the same period last year.
According to the ministry, the top 10 nationalities visiting Thailand during the first five months of 2025 were:
In May alone, 2,266,574 foreign tourists visited Thailand—down 13.93% from May 2024.
Interestingly, Malaysia overtook China as the top source of tourists during May. The top 10 source countries for the month were: