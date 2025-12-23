BM-21 rockets hit civilian homes in Sa Kaeo; 6 injured, 2 seriously

Officials said damage was also reported to several homes and cattle pens, with assessments still under way. At 4.45pm on December 22, Sa Kaeo governor Parinya Phothisat and Khok Sung district chief Naris Palakawong Na Ayutthaya visited Khok Sung Hospital to check on the injured and coordinate assistance with relevant agencies.

In a separate update at 6pm on December 22, the First Army Area Operations Centre summarised the border situation in Sa Kaeo, describing it as the 15th day of operations by the Burapha Task Force. It said clashes were taking place in three areas:

Ban Khlong Phaeng, Ta Phraya district: Cambodian forces reinforced positions and used artillery, mortars, small arms, armoured vehicles and BM-21 rockets, firing more than 120 rounds.

Ban Nong Ya Kaew, Kok Sung district: Cambodian forces reinforced positions and used artillery, mortars, small arms and BM-21 rockets, firing more than 60 rounds.

Ban Nong Chan, Kok Sung district: Cambodian forces reinforced positions and used artillery, mortars and small arms.

The centre said the Royal Thai Air Force deployed F-16s to strike two military targets opposite Ban Khlong Phaeng and Ban Nong Chan. It also said the Burapha Task Force struck a Cambodian military target in the Poipet area opposite Tha Kham subdistrict, Aranyaprathet district, which it identified as a building linked to a scam network allegedly used as a sniper position and for anti-drone systems.