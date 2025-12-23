BM-21 rockets hit civilian homes in Sa Kaeo; 6 injured, 2 seriously

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 23, 2025

BM-21 rockets hit three civilian homes in Sa Kaeo, injuring six people including a police officer. Thai forces reported nearly 200 rounds fired on Dec 22.

BM-21 rockets hit civilian homes in Sa Kaeo; 6 injured, 2 seriously

On December 23, 2025, police in Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province, reported that Cambodian BM-21 rockets struck civilian areas on the evening of December 22, damaging three homes and injuring six people, including one police officer. Two of the injured were reported to be in serious condition.

BM-21 rockets hit civilian homes in Sa Kaeo; 6 injured, 2 seriously

Pol Col Sutthipong Inthasit, chief of Khok Sung police station, said village leaders reported BM-21 impacts in multiple locations: Ban Khlong Takhian (Village 4), Nong Waeng subdistrict, as well as Ban Nong Samet (Village 10) and Ban Nong Sim in Khok Sung subdistrict. He reported the incident to provincial police commanders. The injured included five civilians and one police officer:

  • Pol Sgt Maj Khajornkiat Kanhakunwat – shrapnel wound to the head
  • Phasinee Kongjak, 40 – shrapnel injuries
  • Khamphang Kongjak, 69 – shrapnel injuries; transferred to Somdet Phra Yupparat Sa Kaeo Hospital
  • Chalor Insa-nguarn, 70 – shrapnel injuries; transferred to Sa Kaeo Hospital
  • Chaiya Pradapsin – blast injuries
  • Saengduan Khotdet, 56 – shrapnel injuries

BM-21 rockets hit civilian homes in Sa Kaeo; 6 injured, 2 seriously

Officials said damage was also reported to several homes and cattle pens, with assessments still under way. At 4.45pm on December 22, Sa Kaeo governor Parinya Phothisat and Khok Sung district chief Naris Palakawong Na Ayutthaya visited Khok Sung Hospital to check on the injured and coordinate assistance with relevant agencies.

In a separate update at 6pm on December 22, the First Army Area Operations Centre summarised the border situation in Sa Kaeo, describing it as the 15th day of operations by the Burapha Task Force. It said clashes were taking place in three areas:

  • Ban Khlong Phaeng, Ta Phraya district: Cambodian forces reinforced positions and used artillery, mortars, small arms, armoured vehicles and BM-21 rockets, firing more than 120 rounds.
  • Ban Nong Ya Kaew, Kok Sung district: Cambodian forces reinforced positions and used artillery, mortars, small arms and BM-21 rockets, firing more than 60 rounds.
  • Ban Nong Chan, Kok Sung district: Cambodian forces reinforced positions and used artillery, mortars and small arms.

BM-21 rockets hit civilian homes in Sa Kaeo; 6 injured, 2 seriously

The centre said the Royal Thai Air Force deployed F-16s to strike two military targets opposite Ban Khlong Phaeng and Ban Nong Chan. It also said the Burapha Task Force struck a Cambodian military target in the Poipet area opposite Tha Kham subdistrict, Aranyaprathet district, which it identified as a building linked to a scam network allegedly used as a sniper position and for anti-drone systems.

The First Army Area also reported one Thai fatality from clashes in Ta Phraya district: Sgt Maj Kampanat Thongsaeng, of the 1st Infantry Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment (King’s Guard).

Sa Kaeo authorities have ordered evacuations in four border districts. Officials said 40 temporary shelters were operating, housing 17,441 people.

Thai military units also claimed they had detected Cambodian BM-21 launchers being moved into villages and concealed near community areas and schools, and alleged that villages were being used to resupply rockets—an arrangement Thai officials said appeared designed to deter counterstrikes due to the risk to civilians.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy