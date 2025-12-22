Sa Kaeo clashes flare as Cambodia fires 180+ BM-21 rockets

MONDAY, DECEMBER 22, 2025

The First Army Area said clashes were reported in three locations in Sa Kaeo, as the Burapa Task Force and the Air Force carried out operations across the border, and evacuations continued in four districts.

  • Cambodian forces fired over 180 BM-21 rockets into Thailand's Sa Kaeo province, with 120+ rounds hitting Ta Phraya district and 60+ in Khok Sung district.
  • The rocket attacks were part of wider clashes in three border areas, where Cambodian forces also used artillery, grenade launchers, and small arms.
  • In response, the Royal Thai Air Force deployed F-16s to strike two military targets across the border from Sa Kaeo.
  • The conflict has resulted in at least one Thai soldier fatality and the evacuation of more than 17,000 civilians in the province.

The First Army Area’s operations centre issued an update on the Thailand–Cambodia border situation in Sa Kaeo province on Monday (December 22), saying the Burapa Task Force was carrying out sovereignty protection missions on the 15th day of the conflict, with fighting reported in three areas.

  1. Ban Khlong Phaeng, Ta Phraya district: The centre said Cambodian forces reinforced their positions and fired artillery, grenade launchers, small arms, armoured vehicles and BM-21 rockets in sustained retaliation, with more than 120 rounds reported.
  2. Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, Khok Sung district: Cambodian forces were reported to have reinforced their positions and fired artillery, grenade launchers, small arms and BM-21 rockets, with more than 60 rounds reported.
  3. Ban Nong Chan, Khok Sung district: Cambodian forces were reported to have reinforced their positions and used artillery, grenade launchers and small arms fire into Thai-held areas.

The statement said the Royal Thai Air Force deployed F-16s to strike two military targets across the border, opposite Ban Khlong Phaeng and opposite Ban Nong Chan.

It added that the Burapha Task Force also carried out an operation against a Cambodian target in the Poipet area, opposite Tha Kham subdistrict, Aranyaprathet district, which it said was a building linked to a scammer network.

The centre alleged Cambodian forces had used the site to position snipers and install an anti-drone system.

The operations centre also reported one fatality from clashes in the Ban Khlong Phaeng area: Sgt Kampanat Thongsaeng, of the 1st Infantry Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, King’s Guard.

For civilians in Sa Kaeo’s border areas, the province and relevant agencies have ordered evacuations in four districts to temporary shelters and urged residents to follow safety instructions.

It said 40 shelters were operating, housing a total of 17,441 people.

