Sa Kaeo clashes flare as Cambodia fires 180+ BM-21 rockets

The statement said the Royal Thai Air Force deployed F-16s to strike two military targets across the border, opposite Ban Khlong Phaeng and opposite Ban Nong Chan.

It added that the Burapha Task Force also carried out an operation against a Cambodian target in the Poipet area, opposite Tha Kham subdistrict, Aranyaprathet district, which it said was a building linked to a scammer network.

The centre alleged Cambodian forces had used the site to position snipers and install an anti-drone system.

The operations centre also reported one fatality from clashes in the Ban Khlong Phaeng area: Sgt Kampanat Thongsaeng, of the 1st Infantry Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, King’s Guard.

For civilians in Sa Kaeo’s border areas, the province and relevant agencies have ordered evacuations in four districts to temporary shelters and urged residents to follow safety instructions.

It said 40 shelters were operating, housing a total of 17,441 people.