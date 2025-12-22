Thailand Scraps Tax Exemption on Low-Value Imports to Level Playing Field

Customs Department partners with Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop to tax all cross-border goods from the first baht, targeting 3 billion baht in yearly revenue.

The Thai Customs Department has announced a landmark policy shift that will see all imported goods taxed from the very first baht, effectively ending the long-standing tax exemption for items valued under 1,500 baht.

The new regulations are set to come into force on 1 January 2026.

Phantong Loykulnanta, director-general of the Customs Department, confirmed that the "De Minimis Value" (DMV) threshold has been abolished.

The move is designed to provide a fairer environment for domestic small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) which have struggled to compete with a flood of low-cost, tax-free imports from abroad.

In a significant logistical move, the department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with five major e-commerce giants: Lazada, Shopee, TikTok Shop, Temu, and Shein.

These platforms have agreed to integrate tax collection into their checkout processes, meaning shoppers will pay the required duties and 7 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) at the point of purchase.

