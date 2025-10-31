Chinese e-commerce giants dominate ASEAN markets, capturing nearly half of regional share

Chinese e-commerce platforms are making rapid inroads into Southeast Asia, leveraging their strengths in low prices and fast delivery to capture nearly half of the region’s online retail market — including Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines.

According to consulting firm Bain & Company, in 2024 major Chinese players such as Alibaba, ByteDance’s TikTok Shop, Shein, and Temu jointly hold around 50% of the e-commerce market across key ASEAN economies. The report also noted that these firms are expanding well beyond Asia, entering major markets from the United States to Brazil.

The global expansion of Chinese e-commerce firms stems from two key drivers: a slowdown in China’s domestic economy, prompting companies to seek new markets, and ongoing US-China trade tensions, underscoring Beijing’s determination to strengthen its global digital footprint.

Despite tariff barriers, Chinese online retailers continue to thrive globally, particularly in markets that value affordability and convenience.

Taobao, Alibaba’s flagship platform, has expanded its Singles’ Day promotions — the world’s largest shopping event — to 20 global regions this year, transforming what began as a domestic phenomenon into a global retail festival rivaling Amazon’s Black Friday.