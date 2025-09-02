TikTok Shop launches e-commerce course with Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) to develop Thai entrepreneurship

"TikTok Shop continues to be committed to fostering a safe, sustainable, and inclusive e-commerce ecosystem that empowers businesses of all sizes, especially Thai MSMEs, to participate in the digital economy and scale online," said Mrs. Chanida Klyphun, Director of Public Policy for Southeast Asia at TikTok. "This initiative in partnership with MDES is part of TikTok Shop's overall investment to maintain a safe, inclusive, and sustainable ecosystem that will better serve our Thai community of shoppers, sellers, and affiliate creators."

To date, TikTok Shop has empowered and upskilled thousands of Thai entrepreneurs who have successfully built thriving businesses and livelihoods on the platform. TikTok Shop also recently launched #TikTokShopThaiRisers, an integrated campaign that promotes local Thai brands both on-app and off-platform.

In 2025 alone, TikTok Shop is investing over USD 2M (THB 64.7M) to promote Thai MSMEs on TikTok Shop. TikTok Shop has also invested nearly USD1 billion globally in tools, technologies, and people to keep the platform safe and secure.