Thai Military Deploys Armoured Vehicles to Border After Cambodian ‘Provocations’

Thailand deploys M113 armoured carriers to the Chong Chom border to maintain order after "inappropriate" conduct by Cambodian troops; officials deny provocation.

The Royal Thai Armed Forces have clarified a strategic redeployment at the "Chong Chom" border crossing, involving the dispatch of M113 armoured personnel carriers (APCs) to secure the perimeter.

Military officials have stressed that the move is a defensive measure and not an attempt to escalate regional tensions.

Air Chief Marshal Prapas Sornchaidee, director of the Thailand–Cambodia Joint Information Centre (JIC), addressed the situation on Thursday following reports of friction near the O’Smach area.

According to the JIC, the deployment was triggered by Cambodian soldiers approaching Thai barbed-wire defences in an "inappropriate manner" and engaging in provocative behaviour toward Thai personnel.