Thai Military Deploys Armoured Vehicles to Border After Cambodian ‘Provocations’

Thailand deploys M113 armoured carriers to the Chong Chom border to maintain order after "inappropriate" conduct by Cambodian troops; officials deny provocation.
The Royal Thai Armed Forces have clarified a strategic redeployment at the "Chong Chom" border crossing, involving the dispatch of M113 armoured personnel carriers (APCs) to secure the perimeter.
Military officials have stressed that the move is a defensive measure and not an attempt to escalate regional tensions.
Air Chief Marshal Prapas Sornchaidee, director of the Thailand–Cambodia Joint Information Centre (JIC), addressed the situation on Thursday following reports of friction near the O’Smach area.
According to the JIC, the deployment was triggered by Cambodian soldiers approaching Thai barbed-wire defences in an "inappropriate manner" and engaging in provocative behaviour toward Thai personnel.
"The Thai side found it necessary to adjust its force posture and utilise M113 carriers to maintain area control and ensure the safety of our troops," Air Chief Marshal Prapas stated.
He noted that the response strictly adheres to the Joint Statement established in December 2025, which dictates that both sides must avoid any actions that could lead to a military escalation.
Addressing reports regarding the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT), the JIC confirmed that Cambodian observers had visited a casino site near the border late last week. However, officials clarified that the team remained entirely within Cambodian territory and did not enter areas under Thai jurisdiction.
Thailand has reiterated its stance that all observer activities should be coordinated in advance through formal channels, such as the Regional Border Committee (RBC), to maintain transparency.
"We urge all parties to refrain from spreading unverified or inaccurate information that could harm the diplomatic atmosphere," the director added. "Thailand continues to operate with professionalism and restraint, seeking to build mutual trust rather than conflict."
The situation at the border is currently reported to be stable and under control, with no further reports of confrontation.