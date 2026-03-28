Thailand to seek new Asean meeting on Iran war fallout

Thailand’s fresh proposal builds on the Special Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on the Situation in the Middle East held on March 13, 2026, which was convened at Thailand’s proposal. At that meeting, Asean foreign ministers discussed the impact of the conflict on supply chains, commodity prices and energy prices, and stressed the need to use diplomacy and dialogue to reduce tensions.

That earlier meeting also highlighted the regional implications of disruptions linked to the Middle East crisis, especially the effects on maritime trade and energy security. Thailand is now seeking to build on that process with a new round of ministerial discussions as the conflict drags on.

Thailand links diplomacy to citizen safety and shipping security

Sihasak said the Foreign Ministry had been coordinating closely with Thai embassies in all relevant countries to protect Thai nationals and facilitate evacuations from high-risk areas, especially in Iran, where around 300 Thais have been living.

He said most Thai nationals had already returned, while some had chosen to remain. Thailand has also continued working with Iranian authorities to seek information on three Thai crew members still being tracked following attacks affecting commercial vessels.

Thailand, he said, had reaffirmed that it was not a party to the conflict and had called on all sides to respect international law, particularly freedom of navigation. Bangkok has also asked for advance notification for vessels travelling through high-risk areas to improve safety coordination.

Energy disruption adds urgency to Asean response

The case for stronger Asean coordination has grown more urgent as the Iran war continues to disrupt the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil and gas shipping chokepoints. Reuters reported that the waterway normally handles about one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows, making any prolonged disruption a major threat to energy-importing economies in Asia.

Sihasak said Thailand still had stable oil reserves, but the government was also using diplomatic channels to seek additional energy sources from producer countries including Brazil, Azerbaijan and Nigeria.

Background: why the Iran war matters to Asean

The Iran war has become a major concern for Asean because the conflict is affecting far more than the Middle East. Disruption around the Strait of Hormuz is threatening oil and gas shipments, while also affecting wider trade flows, including fertiliser and other essential goods.

For Southeast Asia, that raises the risk of higher energy prices, supply-chain disruption and rising pressure on living costs. Thailand’s call for another special Asean foreign ministers’ meeting therefore reflects a broader attempt to turn the bloc into a platform for crisis coordination, not just political discussion.