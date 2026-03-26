Thai marine commander warns over alleged ceasefire breaches

Claims over Thmor Da area

Thammanoon also alleged that the wider Thmor Da area had become what he described as a scam hub run by financiers of Chinese descent, with recently arrived personnel claiming to have been sent by the Chinese embassy to guard property there. He said the area lies outside Thai control and that the Foreign Ministry should coordinate with Beijing if such claims are false. He also said Thai forces were monitoring what he described as newly built Cambodian fortified trenches running parallel to the Thai side of the border, which he suggested reflected concern over another clash.

Background to the border dispute

Thailand and Cambodia have contested sovereignty at various undemarcated points along their 817-km land border for more than a century.

The frontier saw major fighting in July 2025 and again in December. The second ceasefire took effect at noon on December 27, ending 20 days of clashes that killed at least 101 people and displaced more than half a million on both sides; under the deal, both militaries agreed to maintain their current troop deployments. In January, Cambodia accused Thailand of still occupying civilian areas inside Cambodia, while Thailand rejected those allegations as baseless, underscoring how fragile the truce remains.

The JBC resumed work in June 2025 for the first time in 13 years, with both governments describing it as the main bilateral mechanism for handling survey and demarcation issues peacefully under MOU 43. Thai official statements have said the framework is intended to reduce tensions while advancing technical boundary work on the ground.