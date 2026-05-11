DBD, DSI team up against foreign nominee firms in key Thai tourist areas

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Department of Business Development (DBD), said on Monday (May 11, 2026), after a meeting with Pol Maj Yutthana Praedam, director-general of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), to discuss the nominee situation in Thailand, that the agencies had jointly set out a rigorous approach to inspecting nominee companies.

The initial focus will be on Koh Pha-ngan and Koh Samui in Surat Thani province.

Data from 11,426 companies that had been scanned in detail will be categorised according to the likelihood of their being nominee companies at high, medium and low levels, and a timeframe for inspections will be set.

34 names sent to DSI for inspection, raising concern

At present, a list of 34 high-risk companies has been sent to the DSI for inspection.

Most are real estate businesses and tourism-related service businesses.

Data analysis found that the proportion of foreign joint investment in key tourist areas was a cause for concern.

The DBD and DSI, together with relevant agencies, will carry out enforcement operations against nominee activity in Koh Pha-ngan and Koh Samui, as well as in key tourist destinations such as Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga, Pattaya and Hua Hin.

All agencies will inspect companies in risk groups that could be nominees and take serious action to punish offenders, as nominees are a major national problem affecting the country’s economic system and business security in several dimensions.