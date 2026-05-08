Thai Authorities Launch Massive Crackdown on Foreign 'Nominee' Firms

The Department of Business Development targets Koh Samui and Koh Phangan as data reveals nearly 70% of local firms are foreign-backed joint ventures.

Thai commerce officials have launched a major offensive against "nominee" business structures on the popular resort islands of Koh Samui and Koh Phangan.

The move comes after an audit revealed that 67.97% of all registered entities in the area involve foreign joint investment, sparking fears of illegal foreign dominance in the tourism sector.

The Department of Business Development (DBD) has escalated its enforcement of the Foreign Business Act, aiming to restore economic integrity. The investigation has already uncovered one Thai national acting as a shareholder for 87 separate companies, a case that has now been referred to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI).

