DBD warns against aiding nominee-linked businesses in Thailand

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Department of Business Development (DBD) under the Ministry of Commerce, said the department had launched a proactive operation to inspect suspected juristic entities after finding cases in which foreigners with shareholdings of 50% or more were illicitly operating businesses listed in the annexes to the Foreign Business Act 1999 without permission, which would be a clear legal offence.

The department has used technology to analyse and link databases to screen juristic entities at risk of illegal business operations.

Initial checks found 6,551 foreign juristic entities operating businesses in Thailand without permission, potentially in breach of the Foreign Business Act.

The Department of Business Development is now carrying out in-depth checks and coordinating with partner agencies, such as the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), the Royal Thai Police and tax agencies, to expand the investigation to related networks.

It stressed that “foreign business operators or investors” wishing to invest and operate businesses in Thailand must strictly comply with the Foreign Business Act.