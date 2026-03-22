Government launches Pattaya nominee crackdown, orders closure of four tour firms

The Department of Business Development, Ministry of Commerce, has stepped up its crackdown on “nominee” businesses by integrating cooperation with relevant agencies and carrying out on-site inspections of businesses in Chon Buri, one of the country’s key economic areas for tourism and real estate.

Numerous irregularities were found, and legal action has begun immediately.

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, Director-General of the Department of Business Development, said that from March 18-20, 2026, the department worked with partner agencies, namely the Department of Tourism, through its Eastern branch office for tourism business and tourist guide registration, the Tourist Police, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), the Immigration Office, and the Chon Buri Provincial Commerce Office, to inspect businesses in Pattaya considered at risk of operating as nominee structures.

The operation focused on tourism businesses, related businesses and real estate businesses.

The operation began with inspections of four accounting and law offices that appeared to be using the same premises to register multiple companies.