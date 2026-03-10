CIB, DBD bust alleged foreign front firm network in Ratchaburi

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), in cooperation with the Department of Business Development (DBD), has launched a sweeping crackdown on a foreign-backed network accused of setting up front companies in Ratchaburi province.
Authorities found evidence that Thai nationals had allegedly been used as proxies to monopolise the coconut trade and distort farm-gate purchasing prices, causing fresh coconut prices to fall abnormally and damaging Thailand’s economic system.
Under an operation dubbed “Peeling Back the Nominees”, officers searched eight coconut purchasing companies and processing plants in Ratchaburi after an investigation found that foreign investors had interfered in the market mechanism for aromatic coconuts.
The other two firms targeted in the searches were Easy Coconut and Fly Coconut.
Investigators from Sub-Division 4 of the Economic Crime Suppression Division found that the Chinese investor group controlled the supply chain from upstream to downstream through several methods:
Authorities seized more than 10 boxes of evidence, including accounting and tax documents as well as electronic devices. Preliminary findings identified 6 corporate entities, 10 Thai nationals and 7 foreign nationals as offenders.
The CIB warned that acting as a nominee is punishable by up to three years in prison, a fine of 100,000 to 1 million baht, or both, and said the practice could cause long-term harm to the livelihoods of Thai farmers.