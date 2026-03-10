69 more Thais on way from Iran to Turkey as Middle East conflict worsens

The Foreign Ministry has released a statement from the Centre for Monitoring and Managing the Situation of the Middle East Conflict, delivered by Panidol Pachimsawat, deputy director-general of the Department of Information and deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at Government House in Bangkok on Tuesday (March 10).
The key points are as follows:
Developments in the Middle East situation
The overall situation in the region remains severe, with continued exchanges of missile and drone attacks. The latest reports include an attack on an oil refinery in Bahrain, as well as ongoing strikes in Lebanon, which have led to a sharp rise in casualties.
At present, there is still no sign that the United States, Israel and Iran will return to negotiations. Leaders of the parties involved continue to adopt hardline positions, even as leaders of other Gulf countries and neighbouring states affected by the conflict have called for an end to hostilities through diplomacy and negotiations.
Close monitoring therefore remains necessary, particularly regarding attacks on infrastructure in the region.
So far, there have been no reports of Thai nationals being injured or killed. However, as the situation remains fragile, the Foreign Ministry has urged Thais to avoid travelling to the Middle East.
Thai nationals still in the region are advised to leave high-risk areas as soon as possible and to register their location and contact details with the relevant Thai embassies and consulates-general.
Following yesterday’s update on the partial resumption of Qatar Airways operations, the airline is scheduled to operate a flight arriving in Bangkok on March 11.
Progress in assistance for Thai nationals in the area
Iran: On the morning of March 10, the remaining Thai nationals from the first evacuation out of Iran on March 7, who had been waiting in Van, Turkey, returned to Thailand. A total of 23 people arrived, and were welcomed at Suvarnabhumi Airport by Vijavat Isarabhakdi, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs.
In addition, a second group of 69 Thai nationals in Iran is currently travelling out of the country to Van, Turkey, today. They will be flown back to Thailand at the earliest opportunity. The Department of Consular Affairs, the Royal Thai Embassy in Tehran and the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara are coordinating closely to facilitate their journey.
Iraq: At the same time, another 14 Thai nationals are set to be evacuated from Iraq, with coordination by the Royal Thai Embassy in Amman, to the temporary operations centre in Van, Turkey. The centre is ready to receive them and coordinate their onward travel back to Thailand.
In other countries, Thai embassies and consulates-general in the region continue to provide assistance, care and advice.
They are coordinating with airlines still operating in the area, providing essential supplies to Thai nationals wishing to return home, and working with authorities in countries where airspace remains closed to secure permission for overland transit.
This is intended to enable Thai nationals to travel to neighbouring countries before returning to Thailand or flying onwards to a third country.
Since the conflict began, a total of 351 Thai nationals stranded in the Middle East have received assistance and returned safely to Thailand.
The Thai government reaffirmed its commitment to helping Thai nationals affected by the fighting in the Middle East leave dangerous areas at the earliest safe opportunity.
For the safety of all Thai nationals still residing in the Middle East, the public is urged to avoid areas where gatherings or protests are taking place in countries affected by the conflict.
The Foreign Ministry said it is following developments in the Middle East with deep concern. Thailand continues to uphold the principle of peace and calls on all parties to urgently pursue diplomatic and peaceful negotiations to prevent the conflict from widening.
At present, the safety of Thai nationals still in the region remains the highest priority.