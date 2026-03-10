69 more Thais on way from Iran to Turkey as Middle East conflict worsens

The Foreign Ministry has released a statement from the Centre for Monitoring and Managing the Situation of the Middle East Conflict, delivered by Panidol Pachimsawat, deputy director-general of the Department of Information and deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at Government House in Bangkok on Tuesday (March 10).

The key points are as follows:

Developments in the Middle East situation

The overall situation in the region remains severe, with continued exchanges of missile and drone attacks. The latest reports include an attack on an oil refinery in Bahrain, as well as ongoing strikes in Lebanon, which have led to a sharp rise in casualties.

At present, there is still no sign that the United States, Israel and Iran will return to negotiations. Leaders of the parties involved continue to adopt hardline positions, even as leaders of other Gulf countries and neighbouring states affected by the conflict have called for an end to hostilities through diplomacy and negotiations.

Close monitoring therefore remains necessary, particularly regarding attacks on infrastructure in the region.

So far, there have been no reports of Thai nationals being injured or killed. However, as the situation remains fragile, the Foreign Ministry has urged Thais to avoid travelling to the Middle East.

Thai nationals still in the region are advised to leave high-risk areas as soon as possible and to register their location and contact details with the relevant Thai embassies and consulates-general.

Following yesterday’s update on the partial resumption of Qatar Airways operations, the airline is scheduled to operate a flight arriving in Bangkok on March 11.