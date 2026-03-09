First 29 Thais from Iran arrive home, MFA presses on with evacuation

Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Minister of Foreign Affairs (MFA), held a press briefing to welcome the first group of 29 Thai nationals evacuated from Iran via Turkey, who arrived safely in Thailand on Sunday (March 9) at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Embassy officials and relevant agencies facilitated their journey throughout the route.

Details of the evacuation and operational plan

The Minister of Foreign Affairs said the evacuation was being carried out in line with the government’s urgent policy, which places the safety of citizens as the top priority.

The ongoing evacuation schedule is as follows: