Thailand steps up Middle East evacuations as first group heads home today

Panidone said there would also be more Thai nationals travelling overland from Iran to Türkiye, with the Department of Consular Affairs, the Royal Thai Embassy in Tehran and the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara coordinating closely to ensure the operation proceeds smoothly. He said the evacuation was in line with government policy to urgently assist Thai nationals affected by the fighting in the Middle East and move them out of dangerous areas.

In the case of Türkiye, he said the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara continued its border mission to receive Thai nationals evacuated from Iraq. So far, Thai nationals have crossed into Mardin in three rounds, totalling 18 people, and arrangements will be made for their onward return to Thailand.

Altogether, 292 Thai nationals stranded in the Middle East have now been assisted and returned to Thailand. In other countries, Thai embassies and consulates-general will continue to provide assistance, advice and coordination with local authorities to expedite support efforts.

He also said that, while the situation remained fragile, the presentation of news and information to the public should be based on facts and social responsibility in order to avoid misunderstandings, especially while Thai nationals remain in the area. He stressed that the safety of Thai people remained the highest priority at this time.



Nantapong Jiralertpong, director of the Office of Trade Policy and Strategy and spokesperson for the Commerce Ministry, also briefed the media on domestic fertiliser stocks.

He said the ministry had been closely monitoring the situation and had required producers and importers of chemical fertiliser to report stock volumes and imports on the 10th day of every month so that the government could continuously monitor and manage supplies.

According to the latest data from the Commerce Ministry, Thailand currently has around 1.52 million tonnes of chemical fertiliser in stock, while average monthly demand stands at 0.8 million tonnes, meaning supplies are sufficient for domestic use.

Nantapong said February stock figures would be reported on March 10 and were expected to increase, as some imports had already been planned in advance before tensions in the Middle East escalated. Thailand also imports fertiliser from several countries. Urea, which is a key raw material for chemical fertiliser and accounts for 36% of total fertiliser use, currently stands at around 0.32 million tonnes in stock, or about 6.5 million bags.

In addition, around 120,000 tonnes of urea, equivalent to 2.4 million bags, are currently being imported from Saudi Arabia and Malaysia. In total, Thailand will therefore have around 8.9 million bags of urea available. When combined with existing chemical fertiliser supplies, this would be enough for about five months of use.

Nantapong said the ministry was nonetheless closely monitoring global market costs and pricing structures, while ensuring that fertiliser sales reflected actual costs and took into account the impact on farmers as much as possible. He added that Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun had instructed provincial commerce offices nationwide to intensify inspections of chemical fertiliser sales in order to prevent excessive pricing or unjustified price increases. Any violations would be prosecuted under the law.

The Commerce Ministry reaffirmed that chemical fertiliser supplies in Thailand remain sufficient to meet demand and urged farmers not to rush to purchase or hoard fertiliser.