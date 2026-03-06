Thailand Steps Up Support for Thai Workers in the Middle East with 24/7 Hotlines and Evacuation Readiness

When events move fast, what matters most is knowing someone is there—ready, reachable, and prepared to act. In recent days, Thailand has put that principle into practice for Thai workers across the Middle East, rolling out a clear, coordinated set of measures designed to keep people informed, supported and connected to help at any hour.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs estimates there are around 110,000 Thais in the Middle East: Israel 65,000; United Arab Emirates 20,163; Saudi Arabia 7,342; Bahrain 6,500; Qatar 4,750; Egypt 3,700; Oman 1,116; Kuwait 1,019; Jordan 723; Iraq 237; Iran 250; Yemen 120; Lebanon 118; and Syria 40.



A safety net that answers 24/7

At the centre of Thailand’s response is something simple but powerful: access. The Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have published round-the-clock contact channels so Thai nationals can reach assistance quickly, whether they are seeking advice, needing documentation support, or simply wanting reassurance.

Key channels include the Ministry of Labour’s hotline 1506 (press 2) and the Foreign Ministry’s Consular Affairs call centre 02 572 8442, alongside the Thai Consular application—creating multiple routes to the same destination: real-time support.

Crucially, Thailand has also reinforced a network of country-and-region points of contact—embassies and labour sections that can coordinate directly with local authorities. That includes dedicated lines for Tel Aviv and Tehran, and labour offices with wider regional coverage, such as the labour office in Abu Dhabi (covering the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Iran) and the labour office in Saudi Arabia (covering multiple countries across the Gulf and neighbouring states).