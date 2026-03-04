MOPH readies system for Middle East conflict, expects no drug shortages

Pattana Promphat, Minister of Public Health, spoke after a senior executives’ meeting at the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) on Wednesday (March 4) about healthcare preparedness for the fighting in the Middle East.

He said he had instructed all relevant agencies to be ready, including support for Thais returning from conflict areas and for areas affected by the situation, stressing that every unit must be prepared to receive patients returning from the region.

Pattana also said agencies were asked to review medical supplies and equipment to assess whether any shortages could arise, and to check whether drug stocks are sufficient.

Although Thailand is not directly involved, he noted that global supply chains are interconnected.

He said the ministry was awaiting clearer reports, had told all agencies to survey the situation, and urged energy conservation because energy prices could rise in the future.