MOPH readies system for Middle East conflict, expects no drug shortages

Pattana Promphat, Minister of Public Health, spoke after a senior executives’ meeting at the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) on Wednesday (March 4) about healthcare preparedness for the fighting in the Middle East.
He said he had instructed all relevant agencies to be ready, including support for Thais returning from conflict areas and for areas affected by the situation, stressing that every unit must be prepared to receive patients returning from the region.
Pattana also said agencies were asked to review medical supplies and equipment to assess whether any shortages could arise, and to check whether drug stocks are sufficient.
Although Thailand is not directly involved, he noted that global supply chains are interconnected.
He said the ministry was awaiting clearer reports, had told all agencies to survey the situation, and urged energy conservation because energy prices could rise in the future.
“I do not think it will come to drug shortages. I do not think the situation will reach that point if it does not drag on, because the targets are not related to public health. What we are initially concerned about is price levels and whether procurement timelines could be delayed. But we have not found any problems yet. We are simply asking agencies to be prepared,” Pattana said.
Asked whether there had been an initial assessment of how the situation could affect Thailand’s import supply chains, Pattana said there would likely be some impact.
He said the ministry is collecting information and has asked agencies to report on how concerning the situation may be.
Minister of Public Health noted that most vaccines are imported, but said the Ministry of Public Health’s future policy is to strengthen medicine security so the system can be managed during disruptions.
Asked about an energy plan for the public health sector, Pattana said the first step is to reduce energy use and use only what is necessary, because it is unclear how long the unrest may last.
He said he believes the government can manage the situation, and added that the ministry’s existing policy encouraging hospitals to install rooftop solar panels could help to some extent.
Asked whether the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation has increased its capacity to manufacture medicines domestically, Pattana said he had already discussed and instructed the organisation since taking office that more medicines must be produced in Thailand.
He said the focus must be on medicine security and a resilient health system, and that this should not be something considered only when problems arise.
However, he said the processes take time, and some starting materials cannot yet be produced domestically, though there is already an intention to build greater self-reliance.
As for whether import routes pass through unrest-affected areas, he said he would check first.