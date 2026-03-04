France deploys Rafale fighter jets to protect UAE airspace

France has deployed Rafale fighter jets to patrol the skies over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to protect a base hosting French troops after a hangar at the French base in the UAE was hit by a drone on Sunday (March 1), French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said on Wednesday (March 4).

Barrot told BFMTV, a CNN affiliate, that the aircraft were carrying out air-security operations over “our base”, but he gave no details about the mission. He did not say whether the squadron had taken part in shooting down any drones or missiles that might threaten the base.