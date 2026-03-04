Europe airfares spike as demand shifts to direct flights; CAAT says up 100%

CAAT said travellers—particularly from Europe and the Middle East—are willing to pay more for direct flights to avoid the risk of being stranded at connection points.

CAAT: no power to cap international fares

CAAT said it has no authority to control international ticket price ceilings. Fares are set by market competition and international agreements and typically reflect demand and supply, seasonality and each airline’s pricing policy. The regulator said its role focuses on flight slot allocation, passenger rights and safety oversight.

Risk of further increases if oil prices rise

CAAT warned that rising global oil prices could increase aviation costs further. Airlines affected may seek approval to raise fuel surcharges for air cargo, which could be incorporated into ticket prices and push fares higher still. However, CAAT said it has not yet received any requests for surcharge increases.

Thai Airways: operations unaffected, bookings surge

Chai Eamsiri, chief executive of Thai Airways International Plc, told Thansettakij that the airline’s operations have not been affected because none of its routes pass directly over the conflict zone. Thai Airways continues to use its usual routing via Turkmenistan and Afghanistan, with flight times increasing by only 5–10 minutes, which he said is not significant.

He said bookings on Thai Airways’ Europe routes have increased sharply as passengers who previously transited through Middle East hubs switch to direct flights. With most flights nearly full, fares are being set under dynamic pricing, adjusting to heavy demand. Thai Airways has also received more charter flight enquiries from private-sector clients in Thailand and overseas.

Background: wider Middle East disruption

Middle East airspace disruptions following the escalation of fighting have led to widespread flight cancellations and rerouting, squeezing capacity and reshaping global passenger flows—especially on routes connecting Asia with Europe and North America.