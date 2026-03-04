Phiphat and Ekniti lead Middle East war-room meeting, eye bigger oil reserves

On Wednesday (March 4), at 4.30pm, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul assigned Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas to co-chair the second 2026 meeting to assess the situation arising from the fighting in the Middle East (Meeting 2/2569), held at Government House in Bangkok.

At the start of the meeting, Phiphat said the situation in the Middle East directly affected Thailand through oil prices. Once oil prices are involved, he said, the government must consult and question relevant agencies on a range of issues, including the prices of goods, transport costs, and retail fuel prices at service stations, as well as how the country should cope.

He said the Energy Ministry had indicated Thailand currently has oil reserves sufficient for 60 days. The ministry has estimated this could potentially be extended by cutting out certain non-essential operations, such as reviewing the export of surplus oil by sea via floating storage vessels that have no advance contracts.

If that oil is instead retained for domestic use, he said, it would be necessary to consider where additional storage tanks could be secured. The Energy Ministry would need to discuss with operators across all companies how much extra tank capacity is available, and whether they could jointly manage any overflow, as well as how each operator would manage the situation.