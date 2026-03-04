Bangkok Set to Welcome the World as Thailand Counts Down to 2026 IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings



"Building Resilience,” meanwhile, addresses the need to prepare for shocks ranging from geopolitical volatility to climate change. Thailand hopes that its own transition model can serve as a template for other countries in the region navigating similar pressures.

Bank of Thailand Pushes Safe and Inclusive Digital Finance

Governor Vitai framed the meetings as arriving at a critical juncture for the global economy, where traditional policy approaches are no longer sufficient and fresh thinking on innovation and international collaboration is urgently required.

The Bank of Thailand is advancing its “Safe and Inclusive Digital Finance” agenda as its principal contribution to the global discussions, with a blueprint being developed ahead of October that the bank hopes member countries will be able to adapt and apply to their own contexts.

“This blueprint will serve as a lasting contribution from Thailand to the international community beyond its role as host,” Vitai said.

He also touched on the growing risks that accompany digital financial growth — including sophisticated scams and cybersecurity threats — and emphasised that safeguarding vulnerable groups from unsafe digital practices would remain a priority.

Georgieva: Bangkok Will Be a ‘Magnet for Investment’

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva was effusive in her praise for Thailand’s preparations and the partnership that has underpinned them.

She offered three messages on behalf of the IMF: gratitude to the Thai people for their generosity as hosts, confidence that the meetings would elevate Thailand’s profile on the world stage, and appreciation for the Thai government’s active engagement in shaping the substantive agenda.

Georgieva expressed firm confidence that the Annual Meetings would present Bangkok as a global capital of finance for the duration of the event, and that the exposure would act as a magnet for increased investment and tourism long after the delegates had departed.

“Our discussions this week fill me not only with confidence, but with genuine excitement,” she said. “I eagerly look forward to returning to Thailand in October.”

She also highlighted Asia’s central role in the global economic outlook, describing the region as “a driving force of global growth” at a time of heightened uncertainty worldwide.

The chosen theme of “Dynamism and Resilience” for the substantive meetings agenda, she said, reflected the urgent need both to strengthen economies’ ability to absorb shocks and to unlock greater dynamism through private sector participation and sound policy.

Culture, Silk and a Muay Thai Lesson

Beyond economics, Georgieva made clear that the 2026 meetings will also serve as a celebration of Thai culture.

Each office within the convention centre will feature fabric from different communities across Thailand, with visitors able to learn about local communities via QR codes — a touch she described as bringing Thailand’s communities into the heart of the conference.

She also paid tribute to the late Queen Sirikit, for whom the convention centre is named, acknowledging her profound contribution to Thai communities and her role in bringing the beauty of Thai silk and textiles to global attention.

On a lighter note, Georgieva revealed that she had taken her first Muay Thai lesson the previous day.

“It is hard,” she admitted with a smile, “but it is also great fun.”

With preparations described as advancing smoothly across all fronts, attention now turns to the Asia in 2025 conference beginning the following day, which will serve as an early platform for the multilateral conversations that will culminate in Bangkok in October 2026.

