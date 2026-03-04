Bangkok Set to Welcome the World as Thailand Counts Down to 2026 IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings

Preparations described as firmly on track as Thailand prepares to host more than 15,000 delegates from 191 countries at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in October.
Thailand is preparing to host the most significant gathering in global finance, with senior officials confirming this week that preparations for the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group are well advanced and firmly on schedule.
The meetings, which are due to take place from 12 to 18 October 2026, will be held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) in Bangkok — the very same venue that welcomed the world when Thailand last hosted the event in 1991.
The update was delivered at a joint press conference and formal meeting between Dr Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister; Vitai Ratanakorn, governor of the Bank of Thailand; and Dr Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF on Wednesday.
Together, the three officials took stock of progress across construction, security, branding and logistical coordination and praised the quality of the facilities being prepared to receive delegates.
The ‘Olympics of Finance’ Returns to Bangkok
Dr Ekniti described the occasion as one of considerable national significance. Thailand, he noted, is only the third country outside the United States ever to host the Annual Meetings more than once — a distinction he said reflects the country’s standing as a trusted and capable centre for international economic cooperation.
“Hosting the 2026 Annual Meetings at the QSNCC — the venue built specifically for the 1991 Annual Meetings — symbolises not only Thailand’s significant progress over the past 35 years, but also its continued role as a pillar of stability and a hub for global economic cooperation,” Dr Ekniti said.
The event is widely referred to as the “Olympics of Finance,” bringing together finance ministers, central bank governors, thought leaders and development partners from across the globe.
More than 15,000 participants from 191 countries are expected to attend, making the Bangkok meetings one of the largest international gatherings Thailand has ever hosted.
Dr Ekniti also used his opening remarks to highlight the symbolic resonance of returning to the QSNCC, noting that the same venue that was built for the 1991 meetings would once again serve as the stage for global financial dialogue more than three decades on.
Thailand’s Theme: New Horizons, People and Resilience
Thailand has chosen “New Horizons: Empowering People, Building Resilience” as the host government’s overarching theme for the meetings.
Dr Ekniti explained that the theme is rooted in more than 35 years of national development and is designed to reflect Thailand’s transition from the analogue, globalised world of 1991 to today’s more digital, fragmented and uncertain landscape.
The “Empowering People” strand places human capital at the heart of Thailand’s vision, prioritising skills, opportunity and inclusive growth even as artificial intelligence reshapes the economy.
"Building Resilience,” meanwhile, addresses the need to prepare for shocks ranging from geopolitical volatility to climate change. Thailand hopes that its own transition model can serve as a template for other countries in the region navigating similar pressures.
Bank of Thailand Pushes Safe and Inclusive Digital Finance
Governor Vitai framed the meetings as arriving at a critical juncture for the global economy, where traditional policy approaches are no longer sufficient and fresh thinking on innovation and international collaboration is urgently required.
The Bank of Thailand is advancing its “Safe and Inclusive Digital Finance” agenda as its principal contribution to the global discussions, with a blueprint being developed ahead of October that the bank hopes member countries will be able to adapt and apply to their own contexts.
“This blueprint will serve as a lasting contribution from Thailand to the international community beyond its role as host,” Vitai said.
He also touched on the growing risks that accompany digital financial growth — including sophisticated scams and cybersecurity threats — and emphasised that safeguarding vulnerable groups from unsafe digital practices would remain a priority.
Georgieva: Bangkok Will Be a ‘Magnet for Investment’
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva was effusive in her praise for Thailand’s preparations and the partnership that has underpinned them.
She offered three messages on behalf of the IMF: gratitude to the Thai people for their generosity as hosts, confidence that the meetings would elevate Thailand’s profile on the world stage, and appreciation for the Thai government’s active engagement in shaping the substantive agenda.
Georgieva expressed firm confidence that the Annual Meetings would present Bangkok as a global capital of finance for the duration of the event, and that the exposure would act as a magnet for increased investment and tourism long after the delegates had departed.
“Our discussions this week fill me not only with confidence, but with genuine excitement,” she said. “I eagerly look forward to returning to Thailand in October.”
She also highlighted Asia’s central role in the global economic outlook, describing the region as “a driving force of global growth” at a time of heightened uncertainty worldwide.
The chosen theme of “Dynamism and Resilience” for the substantive meetings agenda, she said, reflected the urgent need both to strengthen economies’ ability to absorb shocks and to unlock greater dynamism through private sector participation and sound policy.
Culture, Silk and a Muay Thai Lesson
Beyond economics, Georgieva made clear that the 2026 meetings will also serve as a celebration of Thai culture.
Each office within the convention centre will feature fabric from different communities across Thailand, with visitors able to learn about local communities via QR codes — a touch she described as bringing Thailand’s communities into the heart of the conference.
She also paid tribute to the late Queen Sirikit, for whom the convention centre is named, acknowledging her profound contribution to Thai communities and her role in bringing the beauty of Thai silk and textiles to global attention.
On a lighter note, Georgieva revealed that she had taken her first Muay Thai lesson the previous day.
“It is hard,” she admitted with a smile, “but it is also great fun.”
With preparations described as advancing smoothly across all fronts, attention now turns to the Asia in 2025 conference beginning the following day, which will serve as an early platform for the multilateral conversations that will culminate in Bangkok in October 2026.