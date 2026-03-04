Israel’s Katz says Iran’s next leader will be a target for ‘elimination’

“Israel” has singled out and announced it will kill “Mojtaba”, Iran’s new supreme leader who would succeed “Khamenei”, after renewed strikes on multiple military targets across Tehran.

On March 4, 2026, Israel Katz, Israel’s defence minister, said Iran’s next leader would be a “certain target” for the United States and Israel, amid reports that Mojtaba, Khamenei’s son, is the leading contender to take over.



Katz stressed:

“Any leader appointed by the Iranian terror regime to continue leading the plan to destroy Israel, threaten the US and the free world and the countries of the region, and oppress the Iranian people, will be an unequivocal target for elimination,” Katz said. “It does not matter what his name is or where he hides.”

Katz’s remarks came as Israel launched another round of attacks on military targets in Tehran, after an Iranian drone hit the US consulate in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, sparking a fire and causing fresh overnight disruption.

The incident was described as part of Iran’s retaliatory strikes across the Middle East, targeting US bases and locations linked to US interests, including claims of a strike aimed at facilities associated with the CIA inside the US embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.