Iran envoy in Thailand condemns US, Israel, cites right of self-defence

On March 4, 2026, at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Thailand, H.E. Mr Nassereddin Heidari, Iran’s ambassador to Thailand, issued an official statement outlining Tehran’s position on the escalating conflict and war between Iran and the United States and Israel.
He said the actions of the United States and Israel constituted a serious violation of Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter, which requires states to refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity of another state.
He singled out what he described as the deliberate targeting of Iran’s supreme leader, which the embassy said amounted to “grave terrorism” and was unacceptable.
The statement also highlighted humanitarian impacts, saying the military campaign had clearly targeted civilian areas, including schools and hospitals, leading to large numbers of deaths and injuries among innocent people.
It said the attacks challenged and severely undermined the fundamental human right to life.
Heidari also criticised US foreign policy, saying that while Washington proclaims an “America First” policy, its conduct in this war shows it is effectively putting “Israel First”, sacrificing the blood and lives of American soldiers solely for Israel’s interests.
In closing, the ambassador reiterated a hardline position that, as a victim of aggression, Iran has a legitimate right under international law to defend itself “by all means”, and would continue responding until what he called the war of aggression ends.
Iran envoy urges UN to end ‘double standards’, calls killing of leader a ‘crime against humanity’
At a press briefing for Thai media to set out a hardline position on what H.E. Mr Nassereddin Heidari described as the violation of Iran’s sovereignty and the escalating violence in the Middle East.
Urges the international community and the UN to stop “double standards” and the “rule of the jungle”
Heidari opened his remarks by calling on the international community and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to stop applying “double standards” when dealing with international security issues.
He said the current global system is being driven by a “rule of the jungle” designed by the United States and Israel, and asked why the UNSC has remained silent over Israel’s killing of more than 75,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which he attributed to the US use of its veto power.
He stressed that the principle of “collective security” must mean security for every nation, not permission for some countries to stand above international law.
Condemns the assassination of the supreme leader as a grave breach of international law
He said that on February 28, 2026, the United States and Israel carried out what he described as a cowardly assassination of the Supreme Leader (Ayatollah Ali Khamenei), the head of state and spiritual leader. He said this constituted a serious violation of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter.
He said it also undermined the fundamental principle of the immunity of heads of state, describing it as opening “Pandora’s box” that would destabilise the entire international system, and said those responsible must be held accountable for all consequences that follow.
Cites casualty figures and alleged crimes against humanity
On the damage caused by the US and Israeli attacks, the Iranian ambassador said almost 800 people had been killed. He said civilians were being systematically targeted, including schools and hospitals.
He cited, in particular, an incident in Minab in which an elementary school was destroyed, killing 165 schoolgirls, and said there were attacks on the Red Crescent Council building and hospitals in Tehran. He said these incidents clearly amounted to “war crimes and crimes against humanity”.
Alleges “deceptive negotiations” and reiterates Iran’s right to self-defence “to the end”
Heidari said the invasion took place while Iran was pursuing diplomatic efforts and negotiating with the United States in good faith to prevent war, but claimed the talks were merely a “deceptive operation”, while the attacking side had planned war in advance.
He said Iran now considers itself to be in a full-scale war and facing an existential threat, and therefore has legitimacy under Article 51 of the UN Charter to defend itself with force and determination until the aggression ends.
Thais in Iran and 420 years of ties
On Thai citizens in Iran, the ambassador said:
Evacuation of Thais: There are about 200 Thai nationals in Iran. Iranian authorities are coordinating closely with Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The initial plan is to use overland routes to the Turkish or Azerbaijani borders for return travel, and he said no Thais have been injured.
Iranians in Thailand: There are 160 Iranian tourists stranded in Thailand because Mahan Air cannot operate flights. The ambassador said he may consider seeking assistance from the Thai government to facilitate their return via the same channels used for evacuating Thais.
Heidari also praised Thailand–Iran relations, saying they span more than 420 years since the Ayutthaya era. He urged Thai people not to rely on Western media alone, which he said often distorts Iran’s image.
He also rejected allegations of any Iranian connection to a mass shooting in Texas or past attack plots, calling them “conspiracy theories” and “false flag” efforts to frame Iran.
In closing, the Iranian ambassador said Iran’s constitution has already established a council system to run the country during a leadership transition.
He said Iran does not want a prolonged war and does not want bloodshed among soldiers on any side, but must fight to defend national sovereignty.
He thanked Thai media for their interest and said Iran would continue to stand firm in its struggle for justice on the global stage.