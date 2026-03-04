Iran envoy in Thailand condemns US, Israel, cites right of self-defence





On March 4, 2026, at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Thailand, H.E. Mr Nassereddin Heidari, Iran’s ambassador to Thailand, issued an official statement outlining Tehran’s position on the escalating conflict and war between Iran and the United States and Israel.

He said the actions of the United States and Israel constituted a serious violation of Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter, which requires states to refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity of another state.

He singled out what he described as the deliberate targeting of Iran’s supreme leader, which the embassy said amounted to “grave terrorism” and was unacceptable.

The statement also highlighted humanitarian impacts, saying the military campaign had clearly targeted civilian areas, including schools and hospitals, leading to large numbers of deaths and injuries among innocent people.

It said the attacks challenged and severely undermined the fundamental human right to life.

Heidari also criticised US foreign policy, saying that while Washington proclaims an “America First” policy, its conduct in this war shows it is effectively putting “Israel First”, sacrificing the blood and lives of American soldiers solely for Israel’s interests.

In closing, the ambassador reiterated a hardline position that, as a victim of aggression, Iran has a legitimate right under international law to defend itself “by all means”, and would continue responding until what he called the war of aggression ends.