Thai embassy in Tehran announces two evacuation convoys for Thais to leave Iran via Turkey

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 04, 2026

Thailand’s embassy in Tehran has announced two rounds of evacuations by road to Turkey on March 7 and March 10, 2026, urging Thais in Iran to register by the deadlines and prepare for sub-zero conditions.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Tehran has issued a notice on the evacuation of Thai nationals from Iran, saying the situation has rapidly intensified since Iran came under attack by Israel and the United States from February 28, 2026. The embassy said the Prime Minister has been closely monitoring developments out of deep concern for Thais in Iran and has ordered evacuations at the earliest opportunity.

With the Prime Minister’s approval, the embassy will evacuate Thai nationals by road to the Republic of Türkiye, crossing from Razi (Iran) to Kapıköy (Türkiye), before travelling onward to Thailand. Two rounds are planned:

  1. March 7, 2026 — registration required by March 5, 2026
  2. March 10, 2026 — registration required by March 8, 2026

Travel schedule for both rounds

  • Depart the Royal Thai Embassy in Tehran: 5.00am
  • Arrive at the Razi border crossing: around 7.00pm

Dress code: Suitable for Türkiye’s weather, where temperatures may fall to -8°C.

Luggage: One suitcase per evacuee, no more than 20kg.

The embassy noted that schedules may change depending on developments, with safety as the top priority.

Embassy instructions for Thai nationals

  1. Those wishing to leave Iran should contact the embassy’s emergency numbers (+98) 912 159 8699 and (+98) 912 500 7933 to register within the deadlines. The embassy said this will allow it to coordinate with relevant Iranian authorities and arrange transport and suitable meeting points as efficiently and safely as possible.
  2. Thai nationals whose passports have expired should contact the embassy by March 5, 2026 (for the March 7 round) or March 8, 2026 (for the March 10 round) to arrange emergency travel documents.

Note: Thai nationals working in Iran are urged to register for evacuation immediately. The embassy said that once Iranian government offices reopen on Saturday, March 7, 2026, they should contact their local police station to obtain an exit visa before travel, with the Foreign Ministry and the embassy coordinating to expedite the process.

