Thai embassy in Tehran announces two evacuation convoys for Thais to leave Iran via Turkey

The Royal Thai Embassy in Tehran has issued a notice on the evacuation of Thai nationals from Iran, saying the situation has rapidly intensified since Iran came under attack by Israel and the United States from February 28, 2026. The embassy said the Prime Minister has been closely monitoring developments out of deep concern for Thais in Iran and has ordered evacuations at the earliest opportunity.

With the Prime Minister’s approval, the embassy will evacuate Thai nationals by road to the Republic of Türkiye, crossing from Razi (Iran) to Kapıköy (Türkiye), before travelling onward to Thailand. Two rounds are planned:

March 7, 2026 — registration required by March 5, 2026 March 10, 2026 — registration required by March 8, 2026

Travel schedule for both rounds

Depart the Royal Thai Embassy in Tehran: 5.00am

Arrive at the Razi border crossing: around 7.00pm

Dress code: Suitable for Türkiye’s weather, where temperatures may fall to -8°C.

Luggage: One suitcase per evacuee, no more than 20kg.

The embassy noted that schedules may change depending on developments, with safety as the top priority.