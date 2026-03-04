Customs to toughen penalties for fake-origin exports

Watchlist targets operators with no factory licence or production

Customs will focus on operators with suspicious patterns, particularly those without a factory licence (Ror.Ngor.4) or without any production process in Thailand, but who import and export goods under the same customs tariff classification—a key indicator of transhipment.

He also said networks have shifted to importing through standard channels rather than using Free Zones, after Free Zones came under closer scrutiny by authorities.

Phantong said Customs has a watchlist of high-risk operators and has updated it and shared it with the Department of Foreign Trade.

Foreign Trade warns of US scrutiny and retroactive duty risk

Arada Fueangthong, director-general of the Department of Foreign Trade, said major trading partners—especially the United States—are closely watching transhipment risks, particularly cases where goods not produced in Thailand are falsely labelled “Made in Thailand” for export to the US.

She warned that if state agencies do not coordinate and enforce checks decisively, it could damage Thailand’s trade credibility and increase the risk that the US views Thailand as a route for tariff evasion—raising the danger of retroactive duties.

C/O approvals to tighten as watchlist expands to 65 items

Arada said watchlist information from Customs will be used to strengthen scrutiny and approval of certificates of origin (C/O). The monitoring list currently covers 49 product items, but officials are preparing to expand it to 65 items to align with cooperation with US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Statistics cited by officials show the top high-risk product groups frequently involved in transhipment to the US market include communications equipment and transmitters (13%), dog or cat food (10%), antenna equipment (9.30%), and solar cells (7.30%).

Officials said expanding watchlists and sharing data across agencies is a proactive step to strengthen trade confidence and reduce the risk of trace-back investigations or retroactive duty claims that could harm Thailand’s reputation and legitimate exporters.