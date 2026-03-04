IMF warns Iran conflict could hit growth via energy, trade shocks

The IMF said it is too early to assess the economic fallout from the escalating conflict involving Iran, but warned that disruptions to trade, higher energy prices and market volatility are already emerging. First Deputy Managing Director Dan Katz said the biggest swing factor is whether the conflict drags on and causes lasting damage to energy infrastructure.

IMF: ‘Highly fluid’ situation, assessment to come in April

In a statement issued on March 3, 2026, the International Monetary Fund said it is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East and has already observed disruptions to trade and economic activity, surges in energy prices and volatility in financial markets. The Fund described the situation as “highly fluid” and said it will provide a comprehensive assessment in its April World Economic Outlook.

Duration and infrastructure damage seen as key swing factors

Speaking at the Milken Institute Future of Finance conference in Washington on March 3, IMF First Deputy Managing Director Dan Katz said the global impact will depend on how long the conflict lasts, the extent of damage to infrastructure and industries, and whether energy price increases prove short-lived or persistent. Katz warned that prolonged uncertainty and a sustained rise in energy prices could keep central banks cautious, especially if inflation expectations become destabilised.

The IMF’s latest baseline projection had put global GDP growth at 3.3% in 2026, but the Fund has flagged fresh uncertainty as the conflict escalates.

Strait of Hormuz risk sharpens trade and supply-chain concerns

Analysts and policymakers are watching the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping lane for global energy flows, where disruption can quickly spill into trade and production networks. In energy markets, the conflict has already tightened supply conditions and increased uncertainty around transport and deliveries.

 

Markets turn volatile as oil climbs and investors reprice risks

Oil prices have surged as the conflict disrupts regional supply and shipping. On March 4, Brent crude rose to about $84 a barrel, with WTI also higher, as concerns intensified over wider disruption and security risks in key routes.

Across broader markets, Reuters reported sharp swings including weaker equities and higher volatility, with investors increasingly focused on the risk that elevated energy prices could reignite inflation pressures and undermine the case for rate cuts.

 

