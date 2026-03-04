IMF warns Iran conflict could hit growth via energy, trade shocks

In a statement issued on March 3, 2026, the International Monetary Fund said it is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East and has already observed disruptions to trade and economic activity, surges in energy prices and volatility in financial markets. The Fund described the situation as “highly fluid” and said it will provide a comprehensive assessment in its April World Economic Outlook.
Speaking at the Milken Institute Future of Finance conference in Washington on March 3, IMF First Deputy Managing Director Dan Katz said the global impact will depend on how long the conflict lasts, the extent of damage to infrastructure and industries, and whether energy price increases prove short-lived or persistent. Katz warned that prolonged uncertainty and a sustained rise in energy prices could keep central banks cautious, especially if inflation expectations become destabilised.
The IMF’s latest baseline projection had put global GDP growth at 3.3% in 2026, but the Fund has flagged fresh uncertainty as the conflict escalates.
Analysts and policymakers are watching the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping lane for global energy flows, where disruption can quickly spill into trade and production networks. In energy markets, the conflict has already tightened supply conditions and increased uncertainty around transport and deliveries.
Oil prices have surged as the conflict disrupts regional supply and shipping. On March 4, Brent crude rose to about $84 a barrel, with WTI also higher, as concerns intensified over wider disruption and security risks in key routes.
Across broader markets, Reuters reported sharp swings including weaker equities and higher volatility, with investors increasingly focused on the risk that elevated energy prices could reignite inflation pressures and undermine the case for rate cuts.