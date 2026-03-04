IMF warns Iran conflict could hit growth via energy, trade shocks

IMF: ‘Highly fluid’ situation, assessment to come in April

In a statement issued on March 3, 2026, the International Monetary Fund said it is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East and has already observed disruptions to trade and economic activity, surges in energy prices and volatility in financial markets. The Fund described the situation as “highly fluid” and said it will provide a comprehensive assessment in its April World Economic Outlook.

Duration and infrastructure damage seen as key swing factors

Speaking at the Milken Institute Future of Finance conference in Washington on March 3, IMF First Deputy Managing Director Dan Katz said the global impact will depend on how long the conflict lasts, the extent of damage to infrastructure and industries, and whether energy price increases prove short-lived or persistent. Katz warned that prolonged uncertainty and a sustained rise in energy prices could keep central banks cautious, especially if inflation expectations become destabilised.