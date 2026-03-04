Iran war shakes energy markets; Thailand flagged as Asia’s most exposed importer

Research by Bank of America Global Research says Thailand has the largest negative energy trade balance in Asia, underscoring its heavy reliance on imported oil and gas and making it especially vulnerable to global energy-market volatility as tensions between Iran and the United States and Israel intensify in the Middle East.

While major economies such as China and Japan import large amounts of oil and natural gas in absolute terms, the research suggests Thailand ranks highest in Asia when measured as a share of GDP. In 2025, Thailand’s net energy imports were estimated at around 6% of GDP, ahead of South Korea (about 4%) and Singapore (in a similar range), while China ranked far lower by this measure. Only Australia and Malaysia were described as net energy exporters in the region.

Oil prices jumped sharply on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, on fears that an expanding Middle East war could disrupt oil and gas supplies for an extended period. WTI rose 4.68% to US$74.56 a barrel, while Brent climbed 4.71% to US$81.40, after surging more than 9% earlier in the session.

In Asia, spot LNG prices also spiked to their highest level in three years, with the regional benchmark reported to have jumped to US$25.40 per million Btu in Asian trading—more than doubling from last week. The rally has been driven by worries over prolonged disruption as Qatar’s output remains halted and shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz stay constrained.