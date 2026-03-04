US ambassador meets PM Anutin at Government House amid Middle East tensions

Sean K. O’Neill, the United States Ambassador to Thailand, visited Government House on March 4, 2026, to meet Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul at the Thai Khu Fah Building. The meeting was expected to include discussions and a briefing on the situation in the Middle East.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas also joined the talks.

O’Neill later left Government House at 2.13pm, after nearly two hours of discussions and a working lunch with Anutin.