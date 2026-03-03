PM Anutin chairs MFA war-room meeting on Middle East, Thai nationals

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul chaired an urgent situation-centre meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, to monitor the conflict in the Middle East and step up preparations to assist Thai nationals in the region.

The meeting began at 10.55am and included the MFA’s senior leadership, along with Thai ambassadors and consul-generals from Thai embassies and consulates in the Middle East, who joined via video conference to provide updates on the latest situation, operational obstacles, and the support needs of Thai communities in each country.

Safety measures and evacuation planning

After arriving at the MFA, the Prime Minister went straight to Meeting Room 3 on the second floor of the Withet Samosorn Building to begin discussions, with officials describing the situation as urgent and requiring immediate preparedness measures.