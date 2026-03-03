PM Anutin chairs MFA war-room meeting on Middle East, Thai nationals

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul chaired an urgent situation-centre meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, to monitor the conflict in the Middle East and step up preparations to assist Thai nationals in the region.
The meeting began at 10.55am and included the MFA’s senior leadership, along with Thai ambassadors and consul-generals from Thai embassies and consulates in the Middle East, who joined via video conference to provide updates on the latest situation, operational obstacles, and the support needs of Thai communities in each country.
Safety measures and evacuation planning
After arriving at the MFA, the Prime Minister went straight to Meeting Room 3 on the second floor of the Withet Samosorn Building to begin discussions, with officials describing the situation as urgent and requiring immediate preparedness measures.
The agenda focused on safety planning, contingency arrangements for evacuation if necessary, and coordination with relevant agencies.
Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow welcomed the Prime Minister and joined the meeting, alongside officials including Panidol Pachimsawat, acting director-general of the Department of Information and deputy MFA spokesperson, and Maratee Nalita Andamo, deputy director-general of the Department of Information and deputy MFA spokesperson.
Before the meeting opened, Ursa Mongkolnavin, director-general of the Department of South Asian, Middle East and African Affairs, briefed participants based on field information and multiple international media sources. She said several assessments suggested the conflict could last around four weeks, with a risk that the United States may further escalate tensions.
She said attacks have continued in Tehran, with strikes targeting strategic infrastructure nationwide and also affecting civilian targets. She added that Iran’s leadership remains in transition following the loss of the Supreme Leader, with a new Supreme Leader appointed within the past few days and an interim council managing the transition.
In Israel, she said, operations have continued against Iran, while Hezbollah has launched attacks in central and northern Israel. She added that Israel’s strikes have also expanded beyond Iran, including into Lebanon.
Officials said the situation-centre meeting aimed to assess risks, build a systematic response plan, and reassure Thai nationals overseas that the government is ready to provide full assistance in all scenarios.
After the meeting, the Prime Minister was scheduled to visit the MFA war room and then brief the media at the Ministry’s press briefing room on the outcomes and related measures.