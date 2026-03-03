Trump sets 4–5 week goal for Iran war; Netanyahu says “some time”

First time: Trump and Netanyahu reveal a timeframe to end the Iran war
President Donald Trump said the United States would continue its offensive against Iran for as long as necessary, setting out four clear objectives for the first time in a bid to reduce the threat from Tehran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the war would take some time.
“We’re looking at four to five weeks, but we have the capability to do it longer than that,” Trump said during a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House on Monday (March 2, 2026).
“Whatever it takes is fine. Do everything that is necessary.”
Trump has been under heavy pressure to clarify the goals of using military force against Iran, after sending conflicting signals for several days over what, exactly, he wants to achieve.
When the operation began on Saturday (February 28, 2026), Trump said he wanted to eliminate Iran’s missile capability, destroy its navy, cut off any path to nuclear weapons, and ensure the government “cannot arm, fund and direct terrorist forces outside the country”.
It was clear that the president did not refer to regime change.
Trump’s comments came as fighting entered its third day on Monday, with the effects spreading across the region.
Earlier, Trump had given varying timelines—from a few days to several weeks—prompting questions about what the administration ultimately wanted and raising worries about how severe the war could become.
However, earlier the same day, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth rejected the four-to-five-week timetable, saying: “There is no timeline from our perspective.” Even as he tried to deny that the conflict with Iran would become an endless war—something Trump has repeatedly vowed to avoid.
Trump, meanwhile, insisted he was willing to see it through.
“I’m not bored. There’s nothing boring about this.”
Netanyahu says it will take time
Also on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview on Fox News’ “Hannity” that the war with Iran could take some time, but not “years”.
“I can tell you it will be quick and decisive. It may take some time, but not years. It is not an endless war.”
The attack on Iran is part of Trump’s foreign policy that has shifted sharply from his 2024 “America First” campaign message opposing US intervention abroad.
On this point, Netanyahu said he saw this war as an opportunity for lasting peace in the Middle East, including between Israel and Saudi Arabia.
“Yes, I do,” Netanyahu replied when asked whether he saw a path towards lasting peace in the region. He added that the war the US and Israel are waging against Iran is creating a scenario in which the Iranian people could overthrow their government.
“Of course, ultimately regime change depends on the Iranian people, but we are creating the conditions—America and Israel are jointly creating the conditions—for them to do so,” Netanyahu said.
In this context, it is notable that Trump’s goals and timeline have shifted since the operation began.
On Saturday, when he announced the strikes, he urged Iranians to “take your country back” and said the goal was to topple the government in Tehran.