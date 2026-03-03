Trump sets 4–5 week goal for Iran war; Netanyahu says “some time”

First time: Trump and Netanyahu reveal a timeframe to end the Iran war

President Donald Trump said the United States would continue its offensive against Iran for as long as necessary, setting out four clear objectives for the first time in a bid to reduce the threat from Tehran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the war would take some time.

“We’re looking at four to five weeks, but we have the capability to do it longer than that,” Trump said during a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House on Monday (March 2, 2026).

“Whatever it takes is fine. Do everything that is necessary.”

Trump has been under heavy pressure to clarify the goals of using military force against Iran, after sending conflicting signals for several days over what, exactly, he wants to achieve.

When the operation began on Saturday (February 28, 2026), Trump said he wanted to eliminate Iran’s missile capability, destroy its navy, cut off any path to nuclear weapons, and ensure the government “cannot arm, fund and direct terrorist forces outside the country”.

It was clear that the president did not refer to regime change.

Trump’s comments came as fighting entered its third day on Monday, with the effects spreading across the region.

Earlier, Trump had given varying timelines—from a few days to several weeks—prompting questions about what the administration ultimately wanted and raising worries about how severe the war could become.