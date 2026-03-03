Drones strike three AWS data centres in UAE and Bahrain, disrupting cloud services

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has warned customers of potentially prolonged service disruption after drone strikes damaged three of its data centres in the Middle East, highlighting how the region’s conflict is spilling over into critical technology infrastructure.

AWS said for the first time that drones had “directly struck” two facilities in the United Arab Emirates. In Bahrain, it said a drone strike near another facility damaged infrastructure.

“We are working to restore full service availability as quickly as possible, though we expect recovery to be prolonged given the nature of the physical damage involved,” the company said in a public update.

AWS also acknowledged that customers are experiencing elevated error rates and degraded availability.