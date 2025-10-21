AWS restores services after overnight DNS failure in US-EAST-1 region

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced that all systems have been fully restored following a major DNS failure in the US-EAST-1 region, which caused widespread disruption to several key platforms overnight.

The incident began at 11:49pm (PDT) on October 19 and lasted until 2:24am (PDT) on October 20, affecting Amazon.com, AWS Support, and multiple third-party services built on its infrastructure.



Cause and impact

AWS confirmed that the disruption stemmed from a DNS resolution failure impacting DynamoDB service endpoints in the US-EAST-1 region. The issue prevented systems from resolving domain names, interrupting critical operations across its network.

Engineers identified the root cause at 12:26am (PDT) on October 20 and immediately began implementing fixes.